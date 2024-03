Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding is happening in Jamnagar, Gujarat and Bollywood, Tollywood celebs, life coaches, athletes, businessmen and women, political figures and more have all descended at Jamnagar for the celebration of the union of Radhika and Anant. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani had been planning it all for about four months and it is a unique celebration we are witnessing. Talking about guests, Diljit Dosanjh was one of the performers last night. And his interaction with Nita Ambani has grabbed everyone's attention.

Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: While Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna will reportedly add the glitz, the dress code goes viral

Diljit Dosanjh wins Nita Ambani's heart with his response

Nita Ambani has been behind the organisation of this grand pre-wedding event for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The businesswoman assembled so many celebs under one roof for one grand celebration spread over three days. Nita Ambani is one amazing host as can be seen with arrangements, pictures and videos that have surfaced online. Talking about the same, a video of her interaction with Diljit Dosanjh is going viral. She is seen talking to him in Gujarati. Diljit tries his best to answer. Nita Ambani asks him where he lives. Diljit has an epic response to the same, he says he lives in everyone's hearts, earning a thumbs up and loudest cheer from the soon-to-be mother-in-law of Radhika Merchant.

Watch this video of Nita Ambani and Diljit Dosanjh here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Diljit has always been a show stealer and an entertainer. Last evening, he performed on his various hit tracks. He performed Kinni Kinni with Karisma Kapoor and Proper Patola with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Diljit's performance has been loved by one and all.

Watch this Ambani pre-wedding video here:

Guests and arrangements at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

From Bill Gates and Paula Hurd to Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, from Ranveer-Deepika to Alia-Ranbir, Katrina-Vicky to Sachin Tendulkar and family, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and more people from various sectors have graced the pre-wedding function of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.