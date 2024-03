Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities held in Jamnagar ruled the headlines for more than three days. The pictures and videos from inside the event left everyone in awe. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ram Charan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and many more were a part of the functions that were spread across three days. The first day event was all the more special as a performance by international singer Rihanna was organised. The Jamnagar airport director recently spoke about the increased air traffic and why handling Rihanna's flight was a challenge. Also Read - This Bollywood celeb takes hilarious dig at stars travelling in bus to reach Ambani bash with a valid point

Here's how Jamnagar airport authorities handled Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant event

As per a report in The Indian Express, the Jamnagar airport handled five times more flights than usual over the past few days. They received a special permission from Airports Authority of India (AAI) to handle international flights. Dhananjay Kumar, the director Jamnagar airport, revealed that they handle almost 40 international flights from February 26 to March 1, including the flights that carried international personalities and cargos. While 20 were incoming, 20 were outward bound. He shared that the flight with Rihanna was especially challenging because it has to be brought closer to the terminal. He also revealed that they deployed staff from Ahmedabad and Rajkot airports inorder to avoid manpower shortage during this VVIP event.

Here's a video of Rihanna in India

Rihanna's time in India

Rihanna arrived in India on February 29. She brought her massive troupe along with her. She performed at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities on March 1 and left next day early in the morning. In a video, she shared that she would have liked to stay in India for longer but has to go back for the kids. Rihanna managed to win everyone's hearts as she posed with the enthusiastic paparazzi and she even hugged the women police staff at Jamnagar airport before leaving the country. Now pictures of her with stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Orry and more are going viral on social media.