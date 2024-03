Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant along with the Ambanis, Bollywood celebs, Industrial stalwarts and more stars are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to celebrate the union of Anand and Radhika. The Ambanis have planned a grand three-day event for Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Tonight's look of Isha Ambani has been revealed. The young businesswoman looks stunning in an embellished couture.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Isha Ambani is a stunner!

Isha Ambani is one gorgeous woman. And when she dons Chanel, she is bound to make heads turn. The grand event that has been organised by the Ambanis is in its day 2 today. Isha Ambani's new look has been revealed. The young entrepreneur is a mom of two kids, Aadiya and Krishna but doesn't look it. Isha Ambani stunned in Chanel couture. She wore diamond bangles and a handpiece along with a huge diamond ring.

Isha Ambani poses with her kids, Aadiya and Krishna

The pictures are breathtaking and also include pictures of her kids. Isha, at first posed with Krishna who looked dapper in a suit. In the next slide, we see her with Aadiya and Krishna both. The look on Isha's face says it all. She is one doting mother to Krishna and Aadiya.

Have a look at Isha Ambani's amazing pictures here:

Karan Johar, Orry, Karisma Kapoor, and many more people praised Isha for her look. Fashion designer Anaita Adajania shared the pictures on her Instagram handle.

Talking about international couture, just last evening, Radhika Merchant wore a Versace gown, which resembled a lot with Blake Lively's Met Gala look. In fact, there have been memes about the Ambanis conducting their own Met Gala in Jamnagar.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and more celebs at in Jamnagar, enjoying Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding.