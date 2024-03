Jamnagar is lit in lights and decor for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. Tonight is the last night of the grand three-day affair that Nita Ambani organised for Anant and Radhika. For the grand event, Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and many more were invited. Amongst star kids, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more turned up as guests.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor spend time with Shikhar Pahariya and Vedang Raina at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding is one of the most-talked-about things in the country right now. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are also the guests attending the pre-wedding. Shikhar Pahariya and Vedang Raina are also attending Anant and Radhika's reunion. A video from day three is going viral wherein Khushi and Janhvi are dressed in their South Indian traditional attires. Vedang and Shikhar have joined the ladies. Rumours are wild about Janhvi dating Shikhar and Khushi dating Vedang. The video is already going viral on social media and netizens are discussing their equations. Also Read - Why Jahnvi Kapoor will shine as a star of 2024

Abhishek Bachchan was spotted greeting Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor were also there. Raha has been stealing attention everywhere. Be it by twinning with their mother or being a daddy's little daughter. She is also one of those being widely discussed. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and more B-town actresses turn heads in muted tone lehenga

Talking about performances, Dijit Dosanjh entertained everyone with his act. Everyone grooved to his songs, right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Anant Ambani and more. Anant even requested Diljit to perform for another couple of minutes. Diljit happily agreed. Diljit is one of the most popular and loved singers.

Tonight, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, Mohit Chauhan, Akon, Pritam and more singers are going to perform as the pre-wedding concludes. At the after-party, Akon, Sukhbir and Harrdy Sandhu are going to entertain the guests.