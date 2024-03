Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was one extravaganza is one event India will not forget for a long time. Even the international media and public has been wondering what is this mega spectacle in India. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's marriage saw multiple events. One of the main functions was the star-studded soiree held at Vantara. It is the animal rescue and rehabilitation project founded by Anant Ambani. The guests saw the centre which houses a number of wildlife animals. The theme evening adventure saw celebs step out in the best of animal prints. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cocktail Bash: Rihanna takes the stage in a green gown, belts out THESE chartbusters for the audience

Maria Goretti calls out the use of real animal at sangeet function

Ivanka Trump has posted a picture from the functions where one can see an elephant in the background. As we know, many people feel use of elephants is not right though many temples do keep them in their premises. Former MTV VJ Maria Goretti said that it was sad to see an elephant standing there like a prop. She said it was even more heart-breaking to know that it was a rescued animal. Her post has sparked off debate on Reddit.

Many people have agreed with Maria Goretti's views on the same. It is a known fact that elephants find it very difficult to stand on anything other than mud. Their feet is just not made for roads or other surfaces. An user wrote, "The irony is this whole pre-wedding event was just like an advertisement and a big launch for Vantara, which is claimed to be an Animal rescue and rehabilitation center on one side, and sadly for this very launch kinda event they are using these poor animals and making them as mere props for their event," while someone else stated, "Agreed, but I really hope Maria is vegan. Otherwise, this comes across as selective concern for animals based on convenience." Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married in July 2024.