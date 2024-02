What a humble man! Mukesh Ambani once again won millions of hearts with his simplicity and how. The business tycoon is in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities if his son Anant Ambani along with Radhika Merchant. Mukesh hosted a grand 'Anna Daan' event for the villagers of Jamnagar and invited everyone to have food and give blessings to his son and bahu Radhika. The businessman not only invited them but served by his hands to the villagers and this made everyone melted. The humbleness of Mukesh Ambani is going viral and the netizens are lauding him. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Bride and Groom happily pose together during the Anna Daan ceremony in Jamnagar

Watch the viral video of Mukesh Ambani hunky serving food to villagers with his hand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Mukesh Ambani not only served food by his hands but he was seen relishing some bhajiyas at the Anna Daan event. He was seen eating hu his hand without even a plate and this visual proves why Mukesh Ambani is the most celebrated tycoon.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant too won hearts with their simplicity