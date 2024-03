Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted one of the biggest Indian extravaganzas for the pre wedding functions of son Anant Ambani and his bride to be Radhika Merchant. The event has captured the imagination of the whole world. Netizens were surprised to know that Rihanna got paid USD nine million to perform for half an hour in Jamnagar. Also Read - Aaradhya Bachchan's latest appearance sparks off thirst tweets; netizens demand POCSO Act against commenters

The videos are trending all over social media. It is obvious that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are doting in-laws. A video of Mukesh Ambani wiping a tear after seeing Radhika Merchant and his son happy at their Hastakshar ceremony is going viral. We can see that tears of joy have filled his eyes. Seeing him so emotional, Nita Ambani puts a hand on his shoulder.

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani love story

Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant has studied in the US. In his speech, Anant Ambani spoke about how his life had not been easy. He said he had his share of health struggles but his parents always kept him motivated. Radhika Merchant too has been by his side since 2018. They knew one another from school. Her father Viren Merchant is a billionaire and the founder of Encore Pharmaceuticals.

Nita Ambani said that Radhika Merchant is a daughter of the house. She said her laughter and contagious energy had brought immense joy to their lives. Netizens have noticed how the whole family adores Radhika Merchant. She shares Nita Ambani's love for dance. Mukesh Ambani has shown the world that he is a family man. His video from NMACC where he protectively held the hand of a pregnant Shloka melted hearts.