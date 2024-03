Nita Ambani spent months planning the grand pre-wedding event for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While the pre-wedding is happening now, the grand wedding as per reports will take place in July. The grand pre-wedding has seen the likes of Bollywood celebs, political figures, musicians, businessmen and businesswomen from all corners of the earth settling in Jamnagar, Gujarat for three days. Last evening was full of romance. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani also performed on stage and painted Jamnagar red.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani paint Jamnagar red with love at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani grooved to Pyar hua ikraar hua hai starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor. The two of them looked head-over-heels in love even after all these years and their romance will inspire the next generations. Their partnership in their marital life and also in business has been inspiring a lot of people. And last evening, romance was in the air for Nita and Mukesh Ambani as well.

Watch the video of Nita and Mukesh and others dancing here:

Apart from Nita and Mukesh, Radhika Merchant had a solo performance. She also grooved with Anant on some songs as well. Isha Ambani also performed with her husband Anand Piramal. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani also took to the stage to perform.

Trending Now

Other guests who performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan danced on Naatu Naatu and later even Ram Charan joined them. It was an epic performance and the three-Khans taking to the stage together is a rare feat indeed. We also saw Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dance on Gallan Goodiyaan. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooved on Kesariya from Brahmastra with Akash and Shloka.

The three-day pre-wedding has been a grand affair. Nita had been planning it for months. Jamnagar, the Ambanis revealed is a special place, not just for their family but also for Anant and Radhika. All of the family members gave heartfelt speeches during the functions. Nita Ambani welcomed Radhika as Ambani Beti.