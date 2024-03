Jamnagar is the most crowded place right now. The Ambanis, Merchants, Bollywood celebs, Cricketers, Athletes, musicians, industrialists and so many dignitaries and all are in Jamnagar, celebrating the reunion of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Radhika and Anant both all grew up in Jamnagar, revealed the bride-to-be in front of the guests. And at the same event, Nita Ambani wholeheartedly welcomed Radhika as her daughter, not daughter-in-law.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Nita Ambani welcomes her future daughter-in-law

Nita Ambani's video of welcoming her to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant has surfaced. Nita is seen talking about the time when she first met Radhika. Nita reveals that she instantly knew that Radhika was the one for Anant, his soulmate and his perfect companion. She knew that she had found another daughter who shared her love for dance and her love for her son. She is heard saying, "Radhika, we welcome you with open hearts and arms as Ambani Beti."

Nita Ambani gushes about her son, Anant Ambani

Nita Ambani then sings praises of Anant Ambani, talking about how he has a large heart and how he has been deeply invested in creating Vantara and carrying the legacy of Ambanis from their base, Jamnagar. Nita Ambani talks about how the first word that Anant learned was Jamnagar and not Mumma or Papu.

Revealing the story behind the same, she shared that Mukesh Ambani was busy setting up the refinery and she, the township. She would travel to Jamnagar in the morning and return in the evening. Anant was just about 2 back then. And that's how he learned his first word 'Jamnagar'.

Guests at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant per-wedding

Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others are in Jamnagar too. Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Parth Jindal and more industrialists, and political figures are in Jamnagar too. Athletes such as MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Bravo, Rashid Khan and others are also attending the grand event.