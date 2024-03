Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are taking place in Jamnagar. Some of the biggest names like Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg and many more are among the guests. Bollywood celebrities too are enjoying themselves to the fullest. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and many more are in Jamnagar having a blast. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor are enjoying themselves too. While pictures of Alia Bhatt from cocktail party went viral, we have now stumbled upon a sweet video of Raha Kapoor. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoy quality time with daughter Raha; pic goes viral

In the video, we see Raha Kapoor nicely nestled in mother Alia Bhatt's arms. They are having a conversation with groom-to-be Anant Ambani. Do not miss noticing the matching outfits of Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor. The two cute ponytail of Raha is the cutest. Earlier, a picture of Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji had gone viral from Jamnagar. The picture had Raha playing in the park while the other three were simply adoring her. She is definitely the cutest starkid in town currently. Also Read - Raha Kapoor resembles THIS member of the Bhatt clan feels grandfather Mahesh Bhatt

Check out the unseen video of Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor below:

Here's Raha Kapoor's face reveal video

Talking about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, a lot of major events have already taken place. The first day marked performance by Rihanna. It was a night to be remembered as Rihanna performed on the major chartbusters and left every guest enthralled. On the second day, A Walk On The Wildside At The Vantara Rescue Centre was organised and all the stars were dressed in jungle-themed attire. Then there were performance by Bollywood stars in the evening. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan danced on Naatu Naatu while Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh grooved on Gallan Goodiyaan. Akash Ambani was seen teaching MS Dhoni how to perform dandiya. Today is the third and the last day of the pre-wedding festivities. We await new images and videos.