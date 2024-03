Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have every reason to be on cloud nine. The news of the duo becoming parents has warmed everyone's hearts. Ranveer Singh, who is a big admirer of his wife, is seen taking special care of the actress now that she is going to be a mother. Whether it was safeguarding her at the airport or being around her during the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding, along with the husband of the millennial, Ranveer is making all efforts to be a good father. A recent video has now surfaced online where Ranveer is seen teaching Deepika Padukone dandiya steps. The video is too cute, and you certainly cannot miss soon-to-be mommy's reaction at the end. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan dance to Naatu Naatu; netizens call them 'legends'

Ranveer Singh cutely teaches Deepika Padukone Dandiya steps

In the below video, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are looking stunning in their respective traditional attires. Ranveer is seen teaching Deepika Padukone dandiya steps. As the Ambanis are Gujarati, dandiya and garba dance forms are integral parts of their functions. While Ranveer was acing the dandiya steps like a pro, Deepika was seen trying to match her husband's steps. However, as soon as Deepika aced the step right, she screamed with excitement. Check out the adorable video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Another video which has grabbed everyone's attention is that of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. The trio came together on the stage and danced their hearts out. Salman first performs the iconic towel step from the song Jeene ke Hai Chaar din. Aamir Khan then does the step of Masti Ki Patshala from the film Rang De Basanti, and then finally, Shah Rukh Khan recreates the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya step from his film Dil Se.

As reported, today might be the last day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding festivities. Few celebrities have already started leaving from the venue. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kushal, Tiger Shroff and other arrived yesterday to join the pre wedding bash.