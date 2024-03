The boss girl Rihanna has arrived in Jamnagar to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre wedding party. The global sensation’s long luggage grabbed a lot of eyeballs as the video went viral. One user questioned if she had unfolded her house to attend Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding ceremony. To everyone’s surprise, Rihanna jokingly replied and mentioned about the missing luggage and said, that she couldn’t carry on the stage in her luggage. Cheeky no! The user commented on the viral video, "What did she bring with her? A folding house?". And this humour caught the singer's attention and wrote, "The stage couldn’t fit in my carryon." Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Nita Ambani talks about two utmost important wishes for her son’s shaadi, reveals why she chose Jamnagar

BollywoodLife.com is now on WhatsApp and brings you the latest entertainment news updates at your fingertips. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Shah Rukh Khan with family, Mark Zuckerberg and others arrive for the big day

Watch the video of Rihanna's 12 foot long luggage that caught everyone's attention.

Rihanna is reportedly paid Rs 74 crore for her concert at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party. Also Read - Anant Ambani Wedding: Rihanna's manager arrives in India, Indori Chefs, wardrobe planner and more latest updates

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As Rihanna reached Jamnagar fans were enthralled to see the global icon perform. Rihanna is one of the most significant and important guests at Ambani’s wedding and indeed this shows the power and dominance of Ambani across the globe.

Watch the video of Ambani school event

Along with Rihanna, many Western celebs have graced the pre-wedding party with their presence and one of the other big Ames is Mark Zuckerberg who arrived with his better half.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding cost Rs 1000 crore reportedly.

It is said that the Ambanis will be spending around 1000 crore for the wedding and its the most expensive wedding by far in India.