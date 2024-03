Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani is tying the knot with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant in July. And from today till the 3rd of March, that is, Sunday, grand pre-wedding festivities have been organised with various Indian and international celebs, industrialists and politicians as guests. Athletes are also invited. We saw MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi, Rohit Sharma and more celebs at Jamnagar. Saina Nehwal is in Jamnagar, Gujarat too. She has given a room tour of a spacious stay during the event.

Catch up on the latest entertainment news updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Inside pictures of Ambani's ancestral home in Gujarat

Saina Nehwal gives a room toor or rather a tent tour from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Saina Nehwal is seen dancing outside the huge tent houses built for the guests in Jamnagar. The badminton champion then proceeds inside and we see a longing area for the residents of the tent. When we further move inside, we get a full-fledged hotel room kinda experience, a fully furnished room. It has a flat-screen TV, a king-sized bed, a sofa set and a working desk. The room is all air-conditioned. They also have edibles for them to munch on. There's more, beside the room there's a vanity room to get ready. What a great setting it is. Saina's room tour will make you wish you were there too. What an arrangement. Also Read - Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding: THIS VIRAL reel of to-be bride and groom will make you go ROFL

Have a look at Saina Nehwal's video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina)

Guests at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and family, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and family, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgn and Aman Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar and family, Disha Patani, Madhuri Dixit and many more guests have flown to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding. Also Read - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shloka Mehta inspects the arrangements like a perfect Bhabhi; Nita Ambani arrives at the venue

Trending Now

Check out this video from Jamnagar here:

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding menu

It is said that about 21 to 65 chefs from Indore have flown to Jamnagar for the special three-day event. About 2500 dishes will be served during these days with no repetitions. Multi-national cuisines are in the menu that is, Thai, Mexican, Japanese and other South Asian cuisines.