Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were trending all over the world due to their lavish pre-wedding functions that happened in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The ceremonies included a moulin mela, sangeet and a pre-cocktail bash where Rihanna performed in front of world business leaders and Bollywood stars. She was paid reportedly Rs 70 crores plus to do a gig for this private wedding. The cricketing community was also present. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding function was attended by the likes of Graeme Smith, Trent Boult, Tim David, MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Sam Curran. All the foreign players rocked Indian wear at the event. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Deepika Padukone, Sara Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan; here are 10 best fashion moments [View Pics]

Netizens react on Sam Curran looking at Radhika Merchant

English cricketer Sam Curran and his wife actress Isabella Grace attended the functions in Jamnagar. The couple looked great. In fact, all the international cricketers and their wives picked out excellent outfits for the events of the day. Sam Curran and his wife have shared the pics and thanked the Ambanis for one of the best weekends ever. Isabelle even wrote that she would love to come and live with the Ambani family at Jamnagar in Gujarat. Also Read - Anant Radhika pre-wedding: Aaradhya wows with new look; netizens say she's a replica of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

All the foreigners were amazed at the hospitality and rich display of Indian heritage and arts at the functions. Radhika Merchant looked adorable as she came down the stage for the sangeet functions. Dressed in a lehenga, she danced on the tunes of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham songs. She looked stunning and the whole segment was super cute. A clip of Sam Curran looking transfixed at the proceedings has captured the minds of Indians on social media. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Cocktail Bash: Deepika Padukone aces the retro glam Hollywood look leaving Ranveer Singh transfixed

It is wonderful to see how everyone enjoyed Indian hospitality and praised the Ambanis who spared no expense to make it a super grand affair.