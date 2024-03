Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have now come to an end. The three-day long affair took place in Jamnagar. More than half of Bollywood was in Jamnagar to attend the events. From performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh and more to dance numbers by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others, the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were LIT. Now many inside videos and pictures from the event have gone viral. In one of the videos, we see King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan romancing his real-life lady love Gauri Khan. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and more celebs deck up for Hastakshar event

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan grove to his tunes

Fans gush over Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's chemistry

In the video, Udit Narayan is on stage singing the song Main Yahan Hoon from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Veer Zaara. Fans can also see Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan romantically dancing to it. The Jawan star is looking all dapper in a white pathaani while his wifey looks gorgeous in a blue and golden sharara dress. Fans are swooning over their chemistry and going all gaga over their dance video. We bet the video will make leave you all mushy. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look the cutest in matching outfits [Watch unseen video]

Trending Now

Here's a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dancing.

SRK & Gauri dancing on Main Yahaan Hoon while Udit Narayan & Pritam are performing it at Anant Radhika Pre wedding ceremony ??? Once in a lifetime moment for us ?#ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan pic.twitter.com/alDCOmPk81 — NexusRift Bhai (@AbuzarAk07) March 3, 2024

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan on stage on the song Naatu Naatu from RRR. The trio got the hooked step wrong and then they invited Ram Charan on stage to teach them the step. SRK also danced with Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and more when Diljit Dosanjh took over the stage to perform. An unseen inside picture of Shah Rukh Khan dancing with Rihanna has also now gone viral on social media. Truly, Shah Rukh Khan had a gala time at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.