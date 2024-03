Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, the three Khans of Bollywood, made the Ambani bash memorable. The trio came together on the stage and danced their hearts out. While the three Khans have come together before too, such moments have been very rare. Hence, seeing three of them not only together but dancing their hearts out was a vision to behold. Check out the video below. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 2: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs catch up and turn it a starriest affair

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan dance to Naatu Naatu

In the below video, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan looked splendid in their traditional attire. The video begins where the three of them are trying to ace the Naatu Naatu step; however, after trying it various times when they couldn't get the step right, they just give up and start to perform their own iconic steps. Salman first performs the iconic towel step from the song Jeene ke Hai Chaar din. Aamir Khan then does the step of Masti Ki Patshala from the film Rang De Basanti, and then finally, Shah Rukh Khan recreates the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya step from his film Dil Se. What caught everyone's attention was that the Khans performed with equal excitement on each other's iconic step. Check out the video below. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Saina Nehwal gives a tour of where guests will stay during the event [UNMISSABLE Video]

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens went berserk as they couldn't believe that all three Khans had come under one roof after a really long time. Check out the adorable reactions below.

As reported, today might be the last day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding festivities. Few celebrities have already started leaving from the venue. We can only imagine if the pre-wedding festivities were such a massive event, what will the wedding be.