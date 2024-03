Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently ruling the headlines because of their pre-wedding festivities taking place in Jamnagar. The Ambani and Merchant families have planned a three-day long event for the guests to celebrate the union of Radhika and Anant. While the pre-wedding festivities are underway, it is unclear when the actual wedding will take place. However, all the pictures and videos from Jamnagar are going viral on social media. The latest set of pictures have Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani posing with groom-to-be and bride-to-be. All of them are dressed in traditional attires. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoy quality time with daughter Raha; pic goes viral

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan poses with DJ Bravo; Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan scream royalty and more [VIEW INSIDE PICS]

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani candidly pose with Anant and Radhika

The official handle of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a fresh lot of pictures featuring Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and son Anant Ambani. Nita Ambani is seen dressed in a beige Ghagra with a Chikankari border. She looks flawless as ever as she teamed her outfit with a pearl neckpiece. Simple and classy is Nita Ambani's fashion mantra. The men are dressed in custom made outfits by Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur. Radhika Merchant looks elegant and how in a beige coloured lehenga. There's a sweet picture of Mukesh Ambani kissing son Anant Ambani. Mukesh Ambani can be seen posing with Radhika Merchant too. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Bride-to-be dons Versace gown previously made ONLY for Blake Lively; check deets

Trending Now

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Among the guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sachin Tendulkar and many more. International celebrities like Mark Zuckerberg, DJ Bravo, Ivanka Trump and many more are also present.

During the cocktail bash, Rihanna gave a performance. The videos of Rihanna performing on some of her best chartbusters have gone viral. Janhvi Kapoor recently also shared a video in which she could be seen dancing with Rihanna on her song Zinghat.

Here's a video of Rihanna exiting India post performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding-festivities.

We await more images from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. Truly, the three days have been turned into an extravagant affair to be remembered.