Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Updates: The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Renowned Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and others arrived at the pre-wedding venue yesterday. Many pictures and videos from yesterday's cocktail bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going viral, raising many eyebrows. However, a recent video showing Hollywood sensation Rihanna dancing with Bollywood actress Jhanvi Kapoor on the song 'Zingaat' has also gone viral. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's life after marriage prediction has some interesting insights

Rihanna dances with Jhanvi Kapoor on Zingaat

For those unaware, Rihanna performed at the cocktail bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last night. While Rihanna immediately left for the airport after her performance, a video from the cocktail bash is going viral, showing Rihanna dancing enthusiastically with Jhanvi Kapoor on the latter's song 'Zingaat'. Check out the video below. Also Read - Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding: THIS VIRAL reel of to-be bride and groom will make you go ROFL

As soon as the video was uploaded, it caught the attention of social media users, who had some really hilarious reactions to it. Check out the reactions below.

The theme of the cocktail night was black, and it goes without saying that the entire Bollywood put their best fashion foot forward. Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and others slayed like total queens in their respective outfits.