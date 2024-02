The Ambanis made the whole world take notice when they got Zendaya, Tom Holland and Gigi Hadid in India for the inaugural NMACC event. Now, we have the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Jamnagar in Gujarat is the venue for the functions. Today, there is news that Shah Rukh Khan will deliver a mesmerizing performance for the couple. International singer Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh are also expected to perform for the sangeet/mehendi functions of the couple.

Wedding card with dress code gets leaked on social media?

Now, on Reddit someone has shared what is reportedly the card of the pre-wedding festivities. It seems the three days are packed with events with different dress codes. From elegant cocktail wear to casual chic and heritage Indian wear, guests have been given a heads-up on what to wear for the occasion. Take a look at the card...

If this is indeed a real representation of the events, we are in for a fashion spectacle. We have to see if there is an event organized near the famous Gir National Reserve, which is close to Jamnagar.

Nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

It seems the date of the wedding is July 12, 2024. The pre-wedding functions will be graced by Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Fink and Ivanka Trump as per reports. The couple have been together since 2018. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant of Encore Health Care. She has studied in the US and is a trained Bharat Natyam dancer. For the Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony, the women of the Ambani household wore creations from Anamika Khanna. Social media is abuzz with this wedding. Going by the dress code we can expect many fashion moments.