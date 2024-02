Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is in the news. A lot is being said about this grand upcoming wedding. The wedding is going to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to March 3. The pre-wedding festivities are going to reportedly happen for three days. Many big Bollywood stars will be present for the big wedding of Anant and Radhika. Not just for the wedding, they will also be present for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika. As per latest reports in Times Now, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol will be attending the pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat. Also Read - Salman Khan fell in love with this actress as a teen, wanted to grow up and marry her [Watch]

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to attend the pre-wedding festivities

Apart from them, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Chopra and Karisma Kapoor will also be seen.

A report in ABP news also suggests that Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, and Rani Mukerji will also go to Gujarat for pre-wedding festivities that will happen in the traditional way. Even the Indian cricketers will also attend the wedding.

Cricketers and International personalities are also invited?

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan have been reportedly invited. Rihanna, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh will reportedly perform at the events for Radhika and Anant. Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump and many more international personalities have also been invited for the big fat Indian wedding.

Recently, Reliance Foundation posted a video on their Instagram handle where women from Gujarat were making Bandhani scarves for the wedding of Radhika and Anant. These scarves will be given to the guests who will be attending the wedding.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. Radhika and Anant have been in a relationship for a long and they got engaged in 2023 at the Ambani residence, Antilia in Mumbai.