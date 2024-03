Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is the talk of the town. The Ambani family has gone all out to make it an event that will be remembered for years. Currently, the pre-wedding festivities are going on in Jamnagar. Yesterday, a cocktail bash was held for the guests. Rihanna performed at the event and left everyone enthralled. A lot of Bollywood celebrities are a part of the pre-wedding festivities. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, many big stars are enjoying themselves at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who share a close tie with Ambani are also present. Well, they have taken their little daughter Raha along and the recent picture is proof of it. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan poses with DJ Bravo; Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan scream royalty and more [VIEW INSIDE PICS]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

After all the pictures from the cocktail bash took the internet by storm, it is the picture of baby Raha that has gone viral on social media. It shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt adoring their little one as she plays in a part. Brahmastra maker Ayan Mukerji can also be seen in the picture. Raha is walking on the grass while the other three are simply looking at her and adoring her cuteness. Alia has a big smile on her face while Ranbir seem to be gesturing something at Raha. Also Read - Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi film to be announced on Ram Navami

Check out the picture below:

OH MY GOD LITTLE RAHA BABYYYY pic.twitter.com/AAUUva3LDM — ☆ (@stayy4him) March 1, 2024

Isn't it cute? Alia and Ranbir are proving to be doting parents and cherishing all the little moments with Raha. It was during the Christmas lunch at the Kapoors that Alia and Ranbir unveiled the face of Raha as the trio posed together for the paps. Netizens simply could not get over Raha's cuteness and the resemblance she shares with late grandfather Rishi Kapoor. She has inherited the Kapoor genes and has cute eyes. Also Read - Katrina Kaif was supposed to be a part of THIS Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone starrer; her scene was cut, was told she would never make it

Trending Now

Here's a video of Raha Kapoor

Talking about Anant and Radhika's wedding, stars like Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and many more are a part of it.