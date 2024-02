The upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in March 2024 has once again ignited curiosity among people, particularly about which international star will grace the event. Ambani family functions, whether weddings or inaugurations of new ventures, are renowned for hosting global stars. Speculations are already circulating about the potential presence of Hollywood sensation Rihanna at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. As gossip mongers gear up to speculate on which global icon will grace the Ambani's function this time, let's look back at the numerous top Hollywood celebrities who have previously adorned Ambani events with their presence and performances. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh to perform at the sangeet ceremony?

Tom Holland

Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to perform with Akash Ambani? Couple rehearse in Jamnagar

Known for playing the iconic role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland was one of the few Hollywood celebrity who graced the inauguration of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in April 2023. Also Read - Anant Ambani's to-be-wife Radhika Merchant wears a Rs 3 lakh shirt dress as they are spotted in Dubai

Trending Now

Gigi Hadid

American model and television personality, Gigi Hadid enthralled Indian audeince with her impeccable style at The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in April 2023.

Chris Martin (The Chainsmokers)

Coldplay rocker Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers mesmerized the guests at the pre wedding festivities of Aksah Aambani and Shloka Mehta which was held on February, 2019. Sky Full Of Stars, Paris were some of the songs on which the renowned band performed.

Beyonce

Queen Bey, Beyoncé graced the occasion of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre wedding festivities in December, 2018. She apparently charged a whopping amount of 25 to 30 crores for her performance.

John Legend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Daily (@bollywooddaily.insta)

Get Lifted fame John Legend too was one of the global star who has graced the Ambani functions in past. He performed at Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal’s engagement ceremony which was held in Lake Como, Italy on September 2018.

Penélope Cruz

Renowned Spanish actress Penélope Cruz also attended the inauguration of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in April 2023.

Maroon 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

American pop rock band, Maroon 5 known for albums like Harder to Breathe, She Will Be Loved and others performed at Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta’s post-wedding bash on March, 2019.

Rihanna is speculated to preform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre wedding festivities. Going by the past history, one can assure that even Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is going to be gala affair with who's who of Hollywood stars marking their presence.

The pre wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will start from March 1 and will continue till March 8. As of now the official date of wedding has not been revealed.