Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is the most talked about right now. Everyone is excited to see the grand wedding of the Ambanis. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's son is going to get married to his childhood friend and Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant. Their wedding is going to happen on March 3, 2024. The wedding is happening in Jamnagar, Gujarat, hometown of the Ambanis. The place is very special for Anant as his passion project is based in Jamnagar. Also Read - Anant Ambani Wedding: Rihanna's manager arrives in India, Indori Chefs, wardrobe planner and more latest updates

The wedding festivities have begun and we saw many Bollywood stars leaving to reach Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika and Anant. Many Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and others have been invited. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Chefs from Indore, 2500 dishes and various cuisines – scrumptious menu revealed

Anna Daan ceremony of Anant and Radhika begins

There will also be CEOs of Google, Facebook, Walt Disney, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Adobe, BlackRock and others. Pritam, Arijit Singh, Rihanna will be performing at the wedding as well. It is going to be a huge things. Now, the pre-wedding festivities have begun.

The Anna Daan ceremony of the couple has begun. Anant and Radhika were spotted at the Anna Daan ceremony and they were seen posing for the paparazzi as they feed the poor. Radhika and Anant spoke to the paparazzi and even asked them to have food.

The food menu at this grand wedding will also be grand. As per reports, 21 to 65 chefs have been called to Jamnagar, Gujarat for the pre-wedding and wedding. The director of -Jardin Media told ABP News that about 2500 dishes have been planned and it will be a big three day wedding.

Japanese, Thai, Mexican, Parsi and more, Pan-Asia cuisine will be prepared. There will be about 75 different kinds of breakfast 225 dishes for dinner and 85 unique dishes will be served as midnight meals.

Well, this sounds so exciting and we cannot wait to get the glimpses of their big day.