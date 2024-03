Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is currently the biggest event drawing attention of the entire nation. The Ambani family and the Merchant family have gone all out to celebrate the union of Anant and Radhika. The pre-wedding festivities are taking place in Jamnagar and along with industrialists, entrepreneurs and more, the whose who from the film industry are also present. Shah Rukh Khan and family, Saif Ali Khan and family, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and many more are in Jamnagar to be a part of Ambanis celebrations. Last evening a cocktail bash was held and Rihanna delivered an electrifying performance for the guests. The pictures and videos from the event have gone viral and here's what the bride-to-be wore for the fun evening. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cocktail Bash: Rihanna takes the stage in a green gown, belts out THESE chartbusters for the audience

Radhika Merchant has time and again proved that she has a great fashion sense and of course, for her wedding festivities, she has picked some of the best outfits. As per Diet Sabya, Radhika Merchant wore a custom made gown by Versace. This gown was earlier made for Gossip Girl star Blake Lively for the red carpet appearance at Met Gala. Radhika Merchant kept her tresses open and wore a delicate but beautiful diamond necklace that complimented her look. She ditched the long gloves though that added drama to Blake Lively's look. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Saina Nehwal gives a tour of where guests will stay during the event [UNMISSABLE Video]

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's elder bahu Shloka Ambani donned a short dress in pastel pink for the event. Nita Ambani went beautiful in a satin gown. Isha Ambani was about being all gorgeous in black. The men of the house were nicely decked up in suits for the cocktail bash. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's life after marriage prediction has some interesting insights

Apart from Rihanna, other international guests who are in India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding are Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Ivanka Trump, DJ Bravo and many more. It is one of the grandest weddings that has caught attention of everyone. Reportedly, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities will go on for three days before the couple ties the knot.