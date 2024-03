Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding will be remembered not just by Indians but also by international businessmen, political figures and more. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are having the celebrations of their union, a pre-wedding kind in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It has been going on since Friday. Tonight is the last day of the three-day event and new videos have surfaced. Radhika is seen walking down the aisle as the bride.

Radhika Merchant walks down the aisle serenading Anant and others with her dance

Radhika Merchant is seen in an ivory-coloured lehenga choli. She is walking down the aisle and all eyes are on her including Anant's. The first song that is played is Piya Ghar Aayenge. And later, she is seen grooving to Dekha Tennu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve, from Karan Johar-directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. It is one of the most romantic and heartening bridal walks ever. The way Radhika sings and dances for Anant is endearing. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and others are all cheering on Radhika as she walks down the aisle.

Watch the video of Radhika walking down the aisle here:

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have grown up in Jamnagar and this union of the love birds was organised by none other than Nita Ambani. The planning had been going on for about four months. Radhika gushed about her mother-in-law and said that she is indeed lucky to be blessed with such a family. Nita Ambani also welcomed Radhika with open arms as the Ambani beti.

Radhika and Anant performed a number of songs on their Sangeet night yesterday. Radhika had a solo performance too. She and Anant danced to Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche. The videos of the same went viral online. Mukesh and Nita also performed together on Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua Hai. Bollywood celebs and singers also performed at Anant and Radhika's sangeet.