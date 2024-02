The D-Day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant approaches soon. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's son is going to tie the knot with Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant's daughter on 3rd March 2023. The wedding is happening in Jamnagar, Gujarat, hometown of the Ambanis. It has a special connection given the fact that Anant's passion project is based in Jamnagar. Ambani's eldest daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta has been overseeing the preparations. And now the menu from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding and wedding have been revealed.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding menu revealed

If reports are anything to go by, about 21 to 65 chefs have been called to Jamnagar, Gujarat for the pre-wedding and wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The industrialist couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are leaving no stone unturned to make this wedding a memorable affair for the duo. Apart from that, the director of -Jardin Media told ABP News that about 2500 dishes have been planned to be served during the three-day grand affair. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: While Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna will reportedly add the glitz, the dress code goes viral

Multi-national cuisines will be served to the guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding and wedding. From Japanese, Thai, Mexican, Parsi and more, Pan-Asia cuisine will be prepared. It has been planned keeping in mind to not repeat any dish during any event over the three-day event. The director adds that there will be about 75 different kinds of breakfast 225 dishes for dinner and 85 unique dishes will be served as midnight meals. The last ones will be served from 12 am to 4 am. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and more International celebs on the guestlist

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Guests to enjoy Indori cuisine

The reports suggest that the chefs will be carrying spices from Indore to the event. A special Indori Sarafa counter will be put up which will serve special Indori dishes such as Indori Kachori, Upma and Poha with Jalebi, Bhutte Ka Kees and Khopra Patties to name a few.

The guest list of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

BollwoodLife shared an update with its readers regarding the guest list from Bollywood. Dignitaries from the industrial sector are likely to attend as per reports. CEOs of Google, Facebook, Walt Disney, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Adobe, BlackRock, etc are included in the guestlist.