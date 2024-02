Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding is the most talked topic of the town. It is scheduled to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to March 3. The pre-wedding festivities will go on for three days with quite a few events planned. Now, as per latest reports, the guests have received a long nine-pager wedding wardrobe guide. It describes the themes of the events that are spread over the three days and also gives out the details of the chartered plane that will fly out guests from the city. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: While Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna will reportedly add the glitz, the dress code goes viral

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities

Talking about the events, the theme of first day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is about An Evening in Everland. As per The National, the dress code for this event is elegant cocktail. The theme of second day event is A Walk on the Wildside. Dress code for this is 'Jungle fever'. Later in the day, guests will dress up for Mela Rouge states the report. Later, an event to celebrate 'desi romance' has been held and it is called Mela Rouge. On the third day, guests are supposed to dress up for Tusker Trails and dress code for this is casual chic. Later, it will be all about celebrating Indianess at Hashtakshar event as guests are expected to wear desi outfit.

Well, the list of events is long, however, the guests are requested to carry limited luggage given that they will be traveling through charter planes. A note in the planner reads, "In order to accommodate everyone’s luggage, we ask you to pack consciously, with one item of hand luggage and one piece of hold luggage per person, or three total suitcases per couple." It further states that if there is more luggage, then they don't guarantee that it will be reach the wedding destination along with the guests or on the same day even though the organisers will try their best to deliver at the earliest.

Chartered flight details

Apart from chartered planes, the families have organised for hairstylists, sari drapers and for laundry services for the guests to be comfortable and enjoy every moment of the wedding. It is definitely going to be an event to be remembered. We await some pretty pictures of guests from the event. Biggest stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, The Bachchans and many more are expected to attend the event. Apart from this, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump and many more international personalities too will be seen at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities.