Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing in Jamnagar. Along with the grabs wedding, Anant launched his new project Vantara. The entire Ambani family who have been rooted in their culture is going all out in the traditional way possible for younger Ambani member's wedding. Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot in Jamnagar. Ahead of the wedding Nita Ambani got candid about her younger son's wedding and talked about two utmost important things that she wished for the wedding. Also Read - Ranveer Singh turns bodyguard for pregnant wife Deepika Padukone as they get mobbed at Jamnagar airport for Anant Ambani wedding

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Shah Rukh Khan with family, Mark Zuckerberg and others arrive for the big day

Watch the video of Nita Ambani getting candid about her younger son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Trending Now

In the video, Nita revealed," Throughout my life, I've been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me, and I'm very passionate about it. When it came to my youngest son, Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes. First, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where I come from. It is where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community.

Nita further added," Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to the arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and tradition created by the hands and hard work of our talented creative minds. Sanskriti aur parampara ki neev hai bhartiya sabhyata aur is pracheen aur pavitra bharat bhoomi ko mai dil se naman karti hu."

Guests arrive at Jamnagar to attend the grand celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre wedding festivities.

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing in Jamnagar, and celebs like Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others have reached to be a part of it.

Watch the video of Ambani family