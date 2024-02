Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen at the private airport this weekend along with Raha Kapoor. It seems the couple had gone to Jamnagar in Gujarat to rehearse for the sangeet and mehendi of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding functions of the couple will happen from March 1 to 8, and it seems some Kankotri events have started already. The couple might dance with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at the function. Ranbir and Akash are friends since childhood. We saw them sitting with one another at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtan event in Ayodhya. Also Read - Anant Ambani's to-be-wife Radhika Merchant wears a Rs 3 lakh shirt dress as they are spotted in Dubai

Dance rehearsals in full swing for the sangeet of Akash Ambani, Radhika Merchant

A fan page of the Ambani family has shared pics of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at the venue. The Ambani family had organized a huge spread of Gujarati snacks and chaats for the guests. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani also attended the dance rehearsals. The tycoon also wrote an hand-written note for the guests on why they have chosen Jamnagar as the destination to kickstart the new phase in life of the couple. The Ambanis have a green energy giga complex in the city of Gujarat. The Kankotri event happened there. It is the first official invite of the wedding, which is given to the Gods to bless the couple.

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani wedding

The engagement of the couple happened in January 2023. The bride had worn a golden lehenga for the big day. A number of celebs had graced the big event held at Antilla. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant of Encore Pharmaceutical. She has studied in the US and is a dance enthusiast. Nita Ambani pics and videos with her two daughters-in-law go viral all over social media. Anant Ambani was also seen at the Reliance Mart in Jamnagar. The couple have dated for many years. Radhika Merchant is much adored by netizens for her beauty and cuteness.