The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be one of the events of the year in India in 2024. The Indian tycoon and his family decided to have pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It is their hometown, and they are building a green energy Giga complex there. The ladies of the Ambani household opted for Anamika Khanna designs for the first function. We saw that Radhika Merchant wore a light pastel blue lehenga. Her regal outfit had small floral details on it.

Shloka Mehta in a gorgeous Anamika Khanna outfit

Shloka Mehta wore a lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna. It was in a gorgeous hue of pink. The whole lehenga and choli had work done on it in golden threads. Shloka teamed it up with a necklace made of diamonds and emeralds. She also wore bangles and big earrings. The lady had her hair left open in waves. Shloka Mehta's look left netizens floored. They termed her as 'Exquisite'. She is the wife of Akash Ambani, and the eldest bahu of the Ambani clan. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of a diamond merchant Russell Mehta. Take a look at her pictures...

The page Ambani Update shared a look of Radhika Merchant. She chose a pastel blue outfit. It was teamed with a lot of jewellery. Isha Ambani also chose a lehenga in pastel pink for the functions.

The marriage might happen in the month of July. Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Piramal attended the Lokmat Awards 2024 in Mumbai. Nita Ambani took a round of the workshop where the woman artisans were making scarves and stoles for the gift hampers of the guests.