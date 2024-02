The upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has grabbed the interest of the whole nation. Indians are crazy about the wedding celebrations of the Ambanis, which are the grandest in the country. Reports of Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Rihanna performing at the marriage have also piqued curiosity. The ceremonies have started in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Ambanis who are deeply connected to their roots want to have the marriage there. They have also built a giga complex in the city of Jamnagar for green energy. Some days back, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen at the farmhouse rehearsing for the sangeet function of Anant Ambani. Also Read - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: This thoughtful gesture by the families is sure to win your hearts

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Radhika Merchant dressed in Anamika Khanna

Radhika Merchant donned a lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna for Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony. This is a Gujarati ceremony also known as Kankotri. This is the writing of the first invite of the marriage, which is given to the Gods. It marks the start of the wedding festivities. The Ambani's wedding will be more than a week-long affair. Radhika Merchant was seen in a powder blue lehenga with floral work done on it. It had a delicate dupatta which was draped like a saree. She teamed it with a three-layered neckpiece, matching earrings, a maang teeka, and a diamond bracelet. Also Read - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shloka Mehta inspects the arrangements like a perfect Bhabhi; Nita Ambani arrives at the venue

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani dating

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have known one another since school. She has also studied in the US. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant who is the owner of Encore Pharmaceuticals. Radhika Merchant is a trained exponent of Bharatnatyam. Rumours of them seeing one another did the rounds since 2018. Since then, she was seen in close contact with the Ambani family. Also Read - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple to get married on THIS date; Manish Malhotra to manage the extravagant affair

Trending Now

On December 2022, they had their Roka at the temple of Srinathji in Nathdwar. He is the deity of the Ambani family.