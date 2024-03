Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities saw celebrity galore. A lot of stars attended the function. Though it was a three-day event, the Bachchans marked their presence only on the last day. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya Nanda flew to Jamnagar on March 3 to be a part of the last day of the event. Now a video of the Bachchan family arriving back in Mumbai has gone viral. It is because Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda are seen together in the frame. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Aaradhya wows with new look; netizens say she's a replica of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

There have been a lot of rumours about the Bachchan family feud. A lot is said and written about the bond of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not being so good with the Bachchan family. There were also reports of Aishwarya and Abhishek's separation. However, time and again, they have shunned these rumours with their appearances together. In the video that has now been shared on Reddit, we see Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan making way to the car followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Abhishek Bachchan is last to exit. It is a rare sight that Aishwarya and Shweta get papped together. A lot of fans are also quite impressed with Agastya Nanda over how he is sweet and humble and how he bonds well with all. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan groove to the dhol beats; Aaradhya joins

Prior to this, a video of Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan enjoying the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika whilst grooving to dhol beats had gone viral. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about getting legal notice for doing intimate scenes in her films [Watch]

Amitabh Bachchan's shares his experience

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share his experience of his time in Jamnagar attending the events organised by The Ambanis. He wrote, "It has to be said the experience was one never seen before... not just the atmosphere of the wedding, but the Vantara animal relief facility. Goodness me, what an extraordinary experience and the most scientific set up for the animals that get maltreated, to be brought here at this farm and nurtured out of habitation."