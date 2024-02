Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities: The much-anticipated wedding of the year is set to grace March 2024. The pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled to commence on March 1, 2024, and will continue until March 8, 2024. While the official wedding date is yet to be announced, speculations about which celebrities will dazzle the stage at the pre-wedding ceremony have already begun. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to showcase their talents at the sangeet ceremony, given that the Animal actor is considered one of Anant's closest friends. Adding to the excitement, recent speculations suggest that Hollywood's biggest sensation Rihanna and the heartthrob of Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh, are all set to perform at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to perform with Akash Ambani? Couple rehearse in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh to perform?

According to a report on BollywoodShaddis.com, the Ambani and Merchant families have reportedly approached Hollywood sensation Rihanna to perform at the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Additionally, singer Diljit Dosanjh, renowned for his impeccable Punjabi songs, is also speculated to be part of the pre-wedding festivities, having been invited by the influential business tycoon family to grace the joyous occasion with his performance. As of now, there is no official confirmation from either Diljit Dosanjh or Rihanna's team, nor from the business tycoon family regarding the aforementioned news.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are set to unfold in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The official wedding invite, issued by the family a month ago, indicated the preparations for the upcoming celebrations. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged engagement vows on January 19, 2023. While details about their love affair remain private, it is known that both Anant and Radhika share a childhood friendship. Speculations surrounding their relationship began when Radhika posted a picture with Anant on her respective social media.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is undoubtedly poised to be one of the most significant events, given the prominence of both families. It will be interesting to see which celebrities will grace the occasion with their presence.