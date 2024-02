Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities preparations have begun in full swing. Anant and Radhika are all set to get married ahead of his year and the Ambani family is leaving no stone unturned to make this a super grand affair. Ahead of his wedding Ananya launched his new business venture Vantara which will focus on the betterment of animals in terms of their care, rehabilitation, rescue management, and more. Anant calls this project his passion project. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Chefs from Indore, 2500 dishes and various cuisines – scrumptious menu revealed

As Anant got candid about his initiative with Vantara, he spoke about how Radhika has been his biggest support in this venture. Anant said, "I’m going to have one more person [in my venture]. Radhika is also extremely passionate about this. I think both of us, combined with my parents’ blessings and my siblings Akash and Isha’s blessings, [will be able to take this forward]. I think what you’ve seen now is only 8- 10 percent of my vision." Also Read - Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani Pre-wedding: Musical nights, special surprise and latter's passion project 'Vantara' to keep guests entertained

On a lighter more, Anant added that how Radhika used to complain about his frequent visits to Jamnagar for his animal rescue project, but now she is involved more than him.

Anant added," For me, Jamnagar is my home. So I try to base myself over here on weekends and whenever I get a holiday. So Radhika would complain a lot [earlier]. But she loves it now… Now she wants to come to take care of the animals more than me. So Radhika is a great support". Indeed the Ambani boy has found the perfect partner in her and the reason is crystal clear on why these two souls chose each other.

Anant and Radhika have planned for a grand event of their venture Vantara from March 1 to 3 and it is something that the Ambanis have never done before.