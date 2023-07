Mukesh Ambani's son Anant continues to make news every day. Radhika Merchant and Anant are planning to get married soon. As a result, both have been frequently seen together. Once more, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani may be seen together in this sequence. This time, the adorable couple was spotted having fun on Dubai's streets. A video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant strolling around the streets of Dubai is becoming viral on social media. This video is receiving a lot of praise from viewers.

Radhika Merchant's 3 Lakh dress

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were seen together in Dubai on July 2, 2023. Anant was dressed in a co-ord set of blue, and his ladylove matched him in a lighter shade of blue. Black trainers were the only addition to Radhika's outfit, which she kept entirely understated. Radhika's dress was from the luxurious brand, Dior. The bright blue cotton dress featured the Toile de Jouy Reverse motif, a variation of the iconic House pattern with a play on reversed colours.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Engagement

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged on January 19, 2023, in front of their loved ones at the Antilia home of the Ambanis, in accordance with custom. Also Read - Did Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani share accessories? Fans' evidence make us 'relate' to the Ambani family

The video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been shared from the page named Instant Bollywood. In the video, Anant and Radhika are seen walking with some sheikhs and security guards of Dubai.

Video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

