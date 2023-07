Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur relationship rumours have been making a lot of headlines, and while the fans are extremely happy with the news of them being together, it is claimed that the Dream Girl 2 actress family isn’t very happy with this constant news about her personal life being in the spotlight, especially her mom Bhavana Pandey. An insider reveals," Ananya’s mom Bhavana is extremely ambitious about her daughter’s career, and she has worked immensely hard on her to make her achieve her dreams. As Ananya is slowly becoming the queen in Bollywood, her mom wants her professional life to be in the spotlight more compared to her personal life". Also Read - Ishaan Khattar goes on a bike ride with a mystery girl amid Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur dating rumours

The insider further adds,"Bhavana, who dropped the latest vacation pictures with daughter Ananya amid Aditya and Ananya’s vacation pictures going viral, just wanted to make a point that Ananya is very much spending the time with family, and it was not her vacation with alleged beau Aditya but with her entire family as well. Bhavana is not very happy with her daughter’s name being linked up with the actors, and so she dropped these pictures. We said that she isn’t controlling her daughter’s life but is just protective like every mother. Bhavna is very aware that Ananya is an adult and can make her own decisions and knows what is right and wrong, but being a mother, she isn’t very comfortable with the constant spotlight on her daughter’s personal life".

Talking about Ananya and Aditya, they are taking it slow and are enjoying each other’s company, but they have not decided to make it official. Being public figures is natural, but their personal lives often leave people interested and curious. On the professional front, Ananya will be seen in Dream Girl 2 along with Ayushmann Khurrana.