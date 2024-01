Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are one couple that got maximum eyeballs in 2023. While many did not believe that they were really dating for a long time, the vacation pics from Europe sealed the matter. Since then, the two have been seen together at events, airports and dinners. The new lovebirds in town rang in New Year 2024 together in London. They were not alone but accompanied by friends like Mohit Suri and Shaad Randhawa. It was Aashiqui 2 actor Shaad who shared a pic of the couple with their friends. While they are not hiding it, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are not flaunting it on social media per se. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Screening: Aditya Roy Kapur arrives to cheer for Ananya Panday; BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor also attend [Watch Videos]

Take a look at Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's New Year 2024 pic

Fans of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday thanked Shaad Randhawa for the pic. We can see that he looked really good in a blue blazer with matching black pants and a turtleneck tee. Ananya Panday wore a plaid skirt with a button down coat and beige tee underneath. She teamed it with knee high boots in suede colour. The couple looked extremely chic. Fans said the two look amazing and thanked him for the pic.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur relationship

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have not spoken much in public about their togetherness. She used the phrase Ananya Coy Kapur on Koffee With Karan while he said that when someone mentioned Ananya Panday in front of him, the emotion that came to him was pure joy and bliss. The handsome hunk also told Karan Johar not to ask him secrets if he wanted honest answers. Ananya also said she hates the term situationship. She said she is not someone to fake a relationship just for social media. Ananya also said she is not on dating apps.