Lakme Fashion Week 2023 saw a starry lineup of celebrities. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were the celebs to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the grand finale. As we know, they are rumoured to be dating since last year. Ananya Panday wore a black and red gown with a long cape. Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a black suit. The two are yet to confirm if they are indeed dating. Given the age gap between the two, many are doubtful of the same. But a fan spotted a ring on the finger of Aditya Roy Kapur and wondered if something was indeed cooking. Take a look at the tweet... Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday: 7 fresh pairing in upcoming movies that will leave you excited

Rumours started since last year. Ananya Panday split with Ishaan Khatter soon after the New Year. It seems the two did not see things in the common direction. News came that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur had grown close as she was spotted outside his place. The two attended the reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani together. This is how Twitter is reacting on the alleged new jodi in town... Also Read - Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur to Bhumi Pednekar and more attend Jackky Bhagnani's party for CKay [Watch Video]

Aditya Roy Kapur is getting a lot of love for The Night Manager. The show has been a huge hit. Ananya Panday will be seen on Dream Girl 2. Many fans want the jodi of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur but here fans are hunting for a new ship name for this alleged new couple! Also Read - Aryan Khan-Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan-Navya Nanda and more; meet the new BFFs in tinsel town