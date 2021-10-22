Ananya Panday has left the NCB office after being grilled for three hours. It seems Sameer Wankhede personally grilled the actress. She said that the references to ganja were made as a joke. The actress said that she did not know that ganja/weed was considered as a drug in India. It seems the NCB has custody for her two phones which were taken from her residence. They are investigating the dump data from her phone. It seems her name had come up in one of the Whatsapp chats where Aryan Khan asks her to make some arrangement for ganja. The NCB wants to know how did she procure the drugs and what mode of payment was used. The question that is looming right now is whether Ananya Panday will be detained by the NCB or not. As of now, the actress is being grilled on the Whatsapp chats. This has been reported by India Today. Also Read - Ananya Panday hugged father Chunky Panday and broke down right before NCB questioning; revealed all about chats with Aryan Khan – read deets

It seems the chats related to ganja were more than a year old. They date back to 2018 to 2019. The NCB wants to know if she helped Aryan Khan in consumption of drugs. This could be very counter-productive for Aryan Khan as his bail hearing is going to happen on October 26, 2021. However, it should be noted that Whatsapp chats cannot be used as evidence in this matter. The NCB needs a statement to corroborate the act further.

It is alleged that the chats are about ganja. Ananya Panday told NCB that she was unaware that weed is a drug. It seems the chats hint at intoxication. She has said that she does not consume drugs. The actress was accompanied by her father Chunky Pandey yesterday. It seems she was very nervous yesterday and even cried before entering the office. Last year, actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned by the NCB. Even Deepika Padukone had to come and record her statement.