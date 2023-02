Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are almost making it official by spotting together at the same place and at the same time. Are they actually in love, well it all started at Karan Johar’s 50th bash where KJo even teased Ananya about Aditya on his Koffee With Karan 7 where had appeared with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya and Aditya are the new pair in tinsel town and have been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Last night the Gehraiyaan actress was captured by the shutterbugs making her way to the special screening of Aditya’s next show The Night Manager along with Anil Kapoor and the hit sensation Sobhita Dhulipala. Also Read - Nysa Devgn massively trolled for partying and getting 'drunk'; watch viral video

And now an insider reveals that Ananya and Aditya are really in love with each other and they are quite serious about each other and may take the relationship to next level. You may be surprised to see them walking together hand in hand. Ananya is one of the most adorable actresses in tinsel town while Aditya has always been this heartthrob, and they just make a great pair.

Watch Ananya Panday making her way after watching the special screening of Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager.

Aditya and Ananya have been spotted many times together and this only hints that they are more than just friends the insiders have even started gossiping about the new couple. Ananya and Aditya even attended Sidharth and Kiara's wedding reception together and grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the the party. The grapevine has it that maybe Ananya and Aditya will be the new Sid and Kiara in the town. On the professional front, Aditya's The Night Manager is releasing and he has a lot of hopes, while Ananya will be seen next in Dream Girl 2 along with .