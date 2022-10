What's brewing? Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are the new item in the tinsel town? There has been a strong buzz of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are extremely attracted towards each other and have even started dating, and this 'Ishq waala' started at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash and everyone could sense that something is cooking between them. Karan on his show, Koffee With Karan 7 even spoke to Ananya about what is cooking between her and Aditya. And she couldn't stop blushing. And now here they are.

Last night, hosted a Diwali bash at her new residence in Mumbai along with sister Nupur Sanon and invited many biggies to attend the party. And in that party, Ananya and Aditya were seen bonding with each other and grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to their closeness. One of the selfies of Kriti along with and caught the new couple in the town involved in a deep conversation that they didn't even realise that they are being a part of the picture. Also when Ananya Panday's mom Bhavna Pandey appeared on the show, KJO asked her who does she think she will look good with, to which she replied Aditya Roy Kapur, later Karan said that I thought Ananya likes Aditya, Bhavna instantly replies yes, even she finds him very hot.

Aditya and Ananya will be one of the hottest couples in the town if ever they will come out and speak about their relationship in public. Earlier Aditya was allegedly in a relationship with and the two were extremely strong, however, reports suggested that things didn't work out and later they got separated. Well, we won't be surprised if Aditya and Ananya will be paired in a film together soon.