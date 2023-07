Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are said to be the newest couple in town. Of late, whispers are being heard that something is brewing between the two. After Ananya Panday called Aditya Roy Kapur 'hot' on Koffee With Karan, the two actors were seen making a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash. Since then, gossip mongers have been munching on rumours suggesting that they are a couple. Adding fuel to the fire are their latest pictures from their trip. After chilling at a concert, Aditya and Ananya's picture from Portugal has gone viral. Also Read - Ananya Panday’s bodyguard pushes fan, restricts from getting near actress in viral video, internet reacts

A picture of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday has hit the internet in which the two stars could be seen candidly chatting over a glass of wine. Ananya has a sweet smile on her face as she patiently listens to what Aditya has to say. Both appeared dressed comfortably, completely engrossed in each other's conversation.

Take a look at Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's picture below:

Earlier, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were caught enjoying a concert in Lisbon. The picture showed them cutely hugging whilst at the concert.

Check out the picture below:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have maintained a staoic silence over their alleged affair. But there is strong buzz in the industry that cupid has struck the two. Well, pictures also suggest so and they do look adorable together, don't they?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's upcoming projects

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur recently managed to strike gold with The Night Manager. The Malang actor managed to enthrall audience with his acting chops in the web series. He shared the screen space with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in this one. The Night Manager season 2 is among the top trending and most-liked web series of the week.

Ananya Panday is next going to be seen in Dream Girl 2 along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The release date of the film is yet to be confirmed.