Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Dating rumor: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur exuded elegance and poise as they graced the Lakme India Fashion Week finale by the renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The ravishing duo showcased the designer's latest collection with unmatched charisma and panache, leaving the audience spellbound. Ananya looked ethereal in her black printed bodycon gown and cape-like jacket, while Aditya mesmerized in his black suit with intricate detailing. The chemistry between the two was palpable as they strutted down the runway individually before coming together for the final walk. Overall, the show was a remarkable display of artistry, talent, and glamour, leaving the attendees in awe of the designer and the sensational stars. Watch Entertainment Video.