Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur the latest lovebirds in town? Here's what we know

It was recently reported that and have called it quits after dating for 3 years. The two had been giving away subtle hints about their rumoured love affair for a long time. While none of them had ever made their relationship official, it is now being said that Ananya has found love again in .

According to TOI, Ananya and Aditya have become very close to each other and their friendship is growing stronger with each passing day. While they have never been spotted together in public, there is a strong buzz that something is brewing between them. Both Ananya and Aditya have managed to keep their relationship under wraps for quite some time. It remains to be seen if the rumoured lovebirds will ever step out together anytime soon.

Ananya and Ishaan had started dating while working on the sets of Khaali Peeli. However, their relationship remained short-lived. It was a mutual decision and things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial with each other. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other.

It was being said that Ananya and Ishaan were in a serious relationship and they wanted to keep it under wraps. In the past, Ishaan and Ananya had almost made their relationship pretty evident when Ishaan had shared a sun-kissed picture of Ananya on her birthday.

Now that Ananya has parted ways with Ishaan, it remains to be seen if she would get along with Aditya and build a strong relationship by carrying her experience forward. On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in starrer Liger. Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in an action-packed avatar in Om-The Battle Within.