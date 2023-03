Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines for quite some time now for their alleged relationship. But the couple has not chosen to speak publicly about it in the media yet. However, Ananya and Aditya made heads turn when they decided to walk the ramp together and almost made it official by being the new couple in town. And if that was not enough, Ananya Panday paired her smoking-hot pictures from the walk and made the fans go bonkers seeing them together like never before. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj Kapadia finds solace in Maya; Vanraj convinces Anu to get back; these shocking updates will make you feel bad for MaAn

And now the latest pictures of the couple from a fashion event are going viral, showing Ananya and Aditya sitting together and being inseparable throughout the event. Ananya and Aditya chose to walk the red carpet of the event separately, but inside the event they were very much together, and this is only making the fans and netizens speculate that they are the next hottest couple in town and will get married. In this picture, you can also see having conversations with them, and fans are wondering if the newlywed is giving the new couple some marital and relationship tips after all, he is husband and best friend Gilas. is the lucky one.

And only if this comes true will it be the best news for their fans. Aditya and Ananya look just perfect together, and it was who highlighted that they were getting very close to each other as it started at his 50th birthday bash. Well, we definitely cannot wait for the couple to make it official, as they say there is no smoke without fire.