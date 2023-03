Looks like Ananya Panday has finally found her comfortable 'Kursi' in Aditya Roy Kapur, as she has no qualms openly walking the ramp at Lake Michigan Fashion Week with him amid her dating rumours, and for that matter, even posting some super hot pictures with him on her Instagram that were a glimpse from their first ramp walk together. The rumoured lovebirds made heads turn with style and glitz as they turned show stoppers on the last day of Lakmé Fashion Week. And now, just a while ago, Ananya Panday posted a picture on her Instagram stories that talked about whether daddy Chunky Panday had given his approval to their alleged relationship. Ananya happily shared the picture of her dad, Chunky, cheering for him as she walked the ramp with Aditya Roy Kapur. Also Read - Ananya Panday makes it official by posting pictures with rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur? Checkout how their love story started

Watch the video of rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walking the ramp for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating rumours started after hinted at what's cooking between the two, and ever since then they've started making public appearances together. They first made heads turn by attending Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash together. Later, Ananya was seen attending the special of Aditya Roy Kapur's web series The Night Manager, and many hailed her as a supportive girlfriend. Also Read - Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week 2023; fans wonder if the hunk is wearing an engagement ring [View Tweet]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday)

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday: 7 fresh pairing in upcoming movies that will leave you excited

And now this ramp walk by Aditya and Ananya has added more fuel to the fire. And we just say they are a fiery couple together. Ananya Panday had once called him HOT and since then they met at KJO's party and their dating rumours stared. And now the couple making public appearances together only hints that they are in LOVE with each other.