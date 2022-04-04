Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar end their relationship after dating for 3 years?

Now, this is indeed sad news for the couple's fans. and have reportedly called it quits. As per reports in Pinkvilla, Ananya and Ishaan have decided to end their relationship after dating for three years. The online portal further claims, " The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward". The source further adds, "It’s all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision". Also Read - Jersey trailer 2: Shahid Kapoor all set to take us on an emotional journey of cricket, hope and triumph; fans call it 'Superb'

Ananya and Ishaan reportedly started dating while they worked on their first film together Khaali Peeli and since then their love affair often grabbed a lot of eyeballs. In fact, the couple had even celebrated the New Year together by going on a vacation and made it official by walking together at the airport.

Ishaan and Ananya's chemistry was something that was highlighted at 's birthday bash. Ananya's bond with Shahid and their family only showed that she is a family too. Ishaan's mom and actor Neliima Azeem are too spoke about her fondness for Ananya and her bond with the family, " She is a part of our inner circle and family circle. She is a good friend of Shahid (Kapoor) and Mira (Rajput). And obviously, she is an important part of Ishaan's life. I would say that they are great buddies and good companions. With his friends also, she fits in very well". Well, their break up news is indeed a surprise one.