and have been giving away subtle hints about their rumoured love affair for a long time now. There have been several instances where the two spilled some obvious relationship signs which went unnoticed. And yet again, Ananya and Ishaan have left their fans wondering if the two are making their relationship official, thanks to their lovely banter on social media.

As we all know that Ananya is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan alongside , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She has also upped her social media game to keep herself being talked about. And Ishaan has only given her a booster shot when he posted a fun comment on Ananya's latest Instagram post. She had shared pictures from her recent photoshoot wherein she was seen wearing a blue jeans, matching crop jacket and a tube top. Ishaan slipped into the comments section and wrote, "Geeeeeez. Hi stunner :)." Reciprocating his emotions, Ananya replied, "Geeeeez u a cutie" followed by a heart emoji with an arrow that cupid shoots for love.

Gehraiyaan Title Track:

Ananya and Ishaan recently sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport after they returned from their New Year trip to Rajasthan. According to reports, it is now being said Ananya and Ishaan are in a serious relationship and they reportedly want to keep it quiet.

In the past, Ishaan and Ananya had almost made their relationship pretty evident when Ishaan had shared a sun-kissed picture of Ananya on her birthday. Happy birthday sunshine girl,” he had captioned the image. Ananya too also shared a goofy selfie with Ishaan on his birthday and had written, Happy bday little Mr sunshine... here’s to more pancakes and adventures.”