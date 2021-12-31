Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been rumouredly going strong for a while now. It seems like both of them have done to ring in the New Year at the Ranthambore National Park. While they have not posted pics, their Insta stories give us a hint. The park located near Sawai Madhopur became famous after the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. They married at a resort near the park. Ishaan Khatter has shared a pic where we can see the embers coming from a bonfire. They have shared similar photographs of the starry sky. As we know, we can see starlit skies from those jungle areas, a sight which is rare in cities. Also Read - Liger First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda's fans call it ‘Mind-Blowing’ – Read Tweets

Famous for its tigers, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had visited it last year along with her parents, Prakash and Ujwala Padukone. Even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were at the Ranthambore National Park. It is one of the places where you can be guaranteed of sighting a tiger. On the professional front, a glimpse of Liger was unveiled today by Dharma Productions. The movie has Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. It is the Arjun Reddy star's first pan-India movie.

Ananya Panday is looking forward to a couple of big films in the coming year. There is Gehraiyaan that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa are also a part of it. The film is directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor And Sons fame. The teaser has been loved by all. It seems they went for a direct OTT release as the film has some mature and bold content.