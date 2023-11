Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur may not have directly confirmed their relationship status, but their spotting in and around the city has been proof enough. In the last couple of days, we have seen Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been attending Diwali parties and going on long drives or even visiting friends together. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Ananya Panday expresses love for beau Aditya Roy Kapoor with an unseen pic of him on his birthday

Ananya Panday blushes as she and Aditya Roy Kapur visit a friend's house

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen in the same car together. Their car was making an exit from a building when the paparazzi caught them together in their lenses. Ananya seemed a little taken aback and surprised after seeing the media there. She then started blushing as Aditya was sitting right beside her in the car. Aditya, on the other hand, was all smiles for the photogs. The video is a very cute one. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan attends ex girlfriend Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali party at her home [Watch video]

Ananya Panday recently made an appearance on Koffee With Karan 8. She indirectly confirmed her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur during the episode. When asked about being Gumraah in love, Ananya replied saying that's how love happens giving the reference to Aashiqui. Both are Aditya's movies. When Karan asked Sara Ali Khan about the one thing that Ananya had and she didn’t, Sara teasingly replied a night manager. Also Read - Shubman Gill-Sara Tendulkar, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur; Alleged Bollywood lovers who may get married soon

Ananya and Aditya's pictures and videos from their vacations together went viral a couple of months ago which ignited their dating rumours. It all began with a manifestation on Koffee With Karan itself when Ananya had claimed that she found Aditya to be very hot. On the work front, Ananya has Call Me Bae, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan in the pipeline. Aditya, on the other hand, has Life in Metro sequel with Sara.